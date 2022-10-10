Tuesday, October 11 Package & Season Ticket Pick-Up Begins

All ticket packages, including full, half, corporate, quarter season tickets and Bojangles Kids Club, will be ready for pick-up beginning Tuesday, October 11 at 10:00 A.M. Pick-up will take place at our front office location between Gates 1 and 12 at Berglund Center.

Announcements for All Package & Season Ticket Holders:

All balances are due prior to picking up your tickets. If you have a card on file and have one payment remaining scheduled for October 15, you will be permitted to pick up your tickets. This does not apply to corporate partnerships.

Our office hours are 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. on weekdays. On Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 we have extended hours to 6:30 P.M. to allow more time for pick-up.

Ticket packages will be available for pick up in the box office on Friday, October 21 if your balance has been paid in full.

We are rapidly receiving and inventorying merchandise for Opening Night. Merchandise shopping will not be available during ticket pick-up.

Announcements for Full, Half, and Corporate Season Ticket Holders:

If you requested tickets to "Milestones & Miracles" with Jim Craig, they will be with your season tickets at pick-up. We are happy to add tickets at pick-up if needed. Full, half, and corporate season ticket holders are given priority seating in the front orchestra sections when you request tickets through our office. Priority seating is not available the night of the event or through the box office.

If you were on the parking pass waitlist and were never contacted, this means that we did not have enough parking spaces open up to reach you on our waitlist. Single game parking passes can be purchased online or at the box office.

You're invited to our Annual "Meet the Team Event" on Sunday, October 16 from 3:00 - 5:00 P.M. at Berglund Center. Plus, get the first look at merchandise for the upcoming season! This is an exclusive event for full, half, and corporate season ticket holders only.

This information was sent via email on Monday, October 10. If you did not receive this email, please check your spam folder first, then contact marketing@railyarddawgs.com if the problem persists. Please note that if you have unsubscribed from our email list in the past, you will have to resubscribe by contacting marketing@railyarddawgs.com.

