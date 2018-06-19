Tuesday Night Game Postponed
June 19, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Great Falls Voyagers News Release
Great Falls, MT - The Voyagers Tuesday night series opener against the Billings Mustangs has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Great Falls and Billings will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Centene Stadium. The night will feature two, seven-inning games starting at 6 p.m. Gates will open at 5 o'clock. There will be two special promotions, discount hamburgers all night long courtesy of Everyday IGA and the virtual reality goggles giveaway brought to you by Subway. The three-game home series with Billings runs through Thursday. First pitch Thursday night is set for 7.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from June 19, 2018
- Tuesday Night Game Postponed - Great Falls Voyagers
- Osprey Host Brewers in Home Opener Tuesday - Missoula Osprey
- Home Run Derby Leads to Series Win over Owlz - Grand Junction Rockies
- Owlz Out-Slugged by Rockies in Finale - Orem Owlz
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.