Tuesday Night Game Postponed

June 19, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Great Falls Voyagers News Release





Great Falls, MT - The Voyagers Tuesday night series opener against the Billings Mustangs has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Great Falls and Billings will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Centene Stadium. The night will feature two, seven-inning games starting at 6 p.m. Gates will open at 5 o'clock. There will be two special promotions, discount hamburgers all night long courtesy of Everyday IGA and the virtual reality goggles giveaway brought to you by Subway. The three-game home series with Billings runs through Thursday. First pitch Thursday night is set for 7.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.