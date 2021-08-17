Tuesday Game against Arkansas Postponed

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders and Arkansas Travelers game on Tuesday was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up on a date to be determined later.

On Wednesday, the RoughRiders and Travelers will meet at 7:05 p.m. Riders will send LHP Cody Bradford (0-0, 1.74) to the mound.

Wednesday is Weiner Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company featuring $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m.

For tickets and information on RoughRiders baseball, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

