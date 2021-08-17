Tuesday Game against Arkansas Postponed
August 17, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders and Arkansas Travelers game on Tuesday was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up on a date to be determined later.
On Wednesday, the RoughRiders and Travelers will meet at 7:05 p.m. Riders will send LHP Cody Bradford (0-0, 1.74) to the mound.
Wednesday is Weiner Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company featuring $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m.
For tickets and information on RoughRiders baseball, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from August 17, 2021
- Tuesday Game against Arkansas Postponed - Frisco RoughRiders
- Series Opener at Frisco Postponed - Arkansas Travelers
- Ted Simmons Dinner on the Diamond Tickets on Sale Now - Springfield Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.