Tuesday, February 16th Game Postponed

Tonight's game has been postponed due to inclement weather and unsafe road conditions. Tickets for tonight's game will be honored on the yet-to-be-determined rescheduled date.

The Havoc office will tentatively reopen Wednesday at noon.

The Huntsville Tornado jersey auction will now run through tonight and will end Wednesday, February 17th at 7:30 pm.

