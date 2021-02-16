Tuesday, February 16th Game Postponed
February 16, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
Tonight's game has been postponed due to inclement weather and unsafe road conditions. Tickets for tonight's game will be honored on the yet-to-be-determined rescheduled date.
The Havoc office will tentatively reopen Wednesday at noon.
The Huntsville Tornado jersey auction will now run through tonight and will end Wednesday, February 17th at 7:30 pm.
