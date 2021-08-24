Tuesday, August 24 vs. Pensacola: 6:35 PM CT: Trustmark Park

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (58-38, 1st, AA-S South, +6.5) vs.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos (MIA) (49-47), 3rd, AA-S South, -9.0)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Spencer Strider (2-5, 5.60) vs. RHP Kyle Nicolas (2-0, 0.90)

Game #97 | Home Game #49

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves:

LHP Jake Higginbotham returned from rehabilitation assignment with FCL Braves, was reinstated from the Mississippi 7-Day Injured List & transferred to Rome

Tonight's Promotions:

Bark in the Park: The M-Braves host Bark in the Park, presented by Hollywood Feed! Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game (humans must pay, dogs get in free). Waiver - All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

Craft Beer Specials: Enjoy Craft Beer Specials from local breweries each Tuesday in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio.

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves begin their penultimate homestand on Tuesday night against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. This is the 25th of 30 meetings between the clubs this season. The M-Braves lead the season series 14-10. Pensacola leads the all-time series, 92-91.

MAGIC NUMBER IS 19 TO WIN REGULAR SEASON CHAMPIONSHIP: The M-Braves lead Montgomery and Montgomery by 6.5 games with 24 to play for a postseason spot in the overall Double-A South standings. Montgomery and Birmingham play each other this week in Birmingham.Â

20-games over .500: At 58-38, the M-Braves are 20-games over .500 for the first time since the 2014 season. That club finished 80-59, but missed out on the playoffs due to not winning either half.

M-BRAVES TAKE 5 OF 6 FROM BISCUITS AFTER SUNDAY'S DOUBLEHEADER SPLIT: The M-Braves split Sunday's doubleheader in Montgomery, taking five of six from the Biscuits. Montgomery won game one, 2-1, while the M-Braves took the second game 5-3. Justin Dean went 2-for-2 in game one, and Freddy Tarnok allowed two unearned runs on five hits, over 5.0 innings, one walk, three strikeouts in a tough-luck loss. Hendrik Clementina was 2-for-2 with a homer, and two RBI's in the second game. Greyson Jenista was 2-for-3 and had the game-winning two-run single in the top of the seventh.

54 WINS SINCE MAY 19: Despite an 8-game losing streak, July 17-25, since May 19 (starting 4-8), the Braves are 54-30. The 54 wins are tops in Double-A over that time and T-5th in MiLB.

WINNING 13 OUT OF 15 & 18 OF 24: The M-Braves have won 13 of 15 (five shutouts), and 18 of 24 games since July 18, plus 8-1 on the road in the last nine. The M-Braves matched a club record with eight straight wins from August 6-14. The previous eight-game winning streak was August 3-12, 2016 vs. Pensacola and Mobile.

FIRST PLACE CLUB: The M-Braves have held at least a share of first place in all by two days, since June 24.Â

MVP CALIBER SEASON FOR LANGELIERS: Shea Langeliers saw his 13-game hitting streak end last Saturday, and has reached base safely in 18 of his last 19 games. The former first-round pick is batting .338 over his last 19 games with five doubles, four home runs, nine RBI, seven walks, and .975 OPS.

- Langeliers is 27-for-62 in catching opposing base stealers, 44%. His 27 caught stealings are 2nd in MiLB, while nine double plays and 65 assists are tops among catchers in MiLB.

TOP HOME RUN HITTING TEAM IN CLUB HISTORY: The M-Braves have blown past the M-Braves record for homers in a single season (98, 2017) with 124 in 96 games. The club ranks 2nd in the Double-A South, and 7th in Double-A.

- The M-Braves have hit 78 home runs on the road, and a record 46 at Trustmark Park. The all-time franchise record for homers is 147, set by the 1997 Greenville Braves. The 2021 team is on pace for 155 home runs in 120 games this season.

- The M-Braves have set a new M-Braves record with six players in double-digits for home runs: Shea Langeliers leads the way with 19, while Drew Lugbauer has 16, Wendell Rijo has 14, Greyson Jenista has 13, CJ Alexand6er has 10 and Braden Shewmake has 10. Jalen Miller has nine. With one more home run, Langeliers will become just the third M-Braves player to reach 20 homers in a single season, joining Ernesto Mejia (26, 2011), and Ryan Casteel (21, 2019).

TOPS IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, are 2nd in Double-A baseball, and 4th in MiLB, with a 3.56 ERA. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 60 home runs, which is the fewest in Double-A baseball, and 6th-fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.51 ERA, 3rd in Double-A baseball, and 7th in MiLB. The M-Braves still lead Double-A and rank T-4th with a .983 fielding percentage, 57 errors in 96 games, T-4th in all of MiLB.

THE LONGHORNS MAKING the number 58 GREAT AGAIN: The combination of Bryce Elder and Nolan Kingham have combined to go 13-2 with a 2.67 ERA (35 ER/118.0 IP), 26 BB, 102 SO over 19 starts.

ANOTHER WINNING MONTH: The M-Braves went 14-13 in July, and have not had a losing month this season. The M-Braves had the best June in club history, going 18-8, and were 12-12 in May. The 44 home runs in July were the most in any month in club history.

TURNAROUND FOR SHEWMAKE: Since June 17, Braden Shewmake is batting .318 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 25 RBI, and 23 runs scored in his last 40 games. Prior to June 17, in his first 31 games, Shewmake was batting .133.

TOPS IN STRIKEOUT PERCENTAGE: Indigo Diaz over 40.0 innings this season between Rome and Mississippi has allowed, 16 hits, 3 ER, 14 walks, 77 strikeouts, 0 HR, 17.3 K/9, 5-1, 0.68 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, .126 BAA.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time.

11 OF TOP-30 BRAVES PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com. Overall, the M-Braves feature 11 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers and Shewmake, RHP Freddy Tarnok (10), OF Trey Harris (#12), RHP Victor Vodnik (#13), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (15), INF Greyson Jenista (#17), C.J. Alexander (#18), RHP Spencer Strider (19), OF Justin Dean (#24), and RHP Nolan Kingham (30) are among the Top 30.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS:

Shea Langeliers - HR (5th, 19), Slugging (1st, .514), OPS (3rd, .857), XBH (7th, 32), Total Bases (7th, 145), Hits (T-9th, 75), Runs (7th, 49), AVG (10th, .266)

Justin Dean - SB (1st, 26), 3B (T-3rd, 4), Walks (T-9th, 37)

Drew Lugbauer - OPS (8th, .828), HR (6th, 16), Slugging (7th, .482), OBP (9th, .346), , XBH (T-10th, 30)

Greyson Jenista - Walks (5th, 46), HR (T-12th, 13)

Trey Harris - Hits (T-9th, 75)

Wendell Rijo - HR (T-10th, 14)

CJ Alexander - SB (T-9th, 13)

Brandon White - Saves (T-5th, 7)

Hayden Deal - IP (8th, 80.2), BAA (4th, .249), T-8th in starts (16), WHIP (2nd, 1.28), ERA (2nd, 3.90)

Nolan Kingham - Wins (T-4th, 6)

