Tucson Takes Point To Conclude Home Stand Ahead Of Gem Show Road Trip

February 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





The Roadrunners and Eagles battled to another one-goal contest Saturday with both sides earning at least one point, however it was Colorado taking the extra in a five-round shootout, 3-2.

For the second consecutive night Ivan Prosvetov and Hunter Miska put on strong performances in the opening 20 minutes, sending the two sides back to their respective locker rooms with zero's on the scoreboard.

Like last night, the scoreless affair would give way in the second though, as Colorado poked a rebound past the 20-year-old Tucson netminder 6:25 in.

The Eagles lone lead of the night would last not even four minutes before Cam Dineen evened the playing field for Tucson, navigating his way from the point to the blocker-side circle of Hunter Miska before a lane opened up and a wrist shot earned him his third goal of the season. All-Star Brayden Burke setup the goal, bringing his season total to 41 points in 40 games now.

Before the second period ended Michael Bunting gave Tucson their lone lead of the night, potting his second as many evening's. The goal came about after both Hudson Fasching and Michael Chaput pinned Colorado in their own net, forcing a turnover that Bunting was able to put home from, again, the blocker-side circle to Miska.

The Roadrunners would hold control for the next 18 minutes, diving well into the third period before an Aaron Ness delay of game minor left them shorthanded and paved the way to a game-tying goal for the Eagles. A power play tally brought the score back to 2-2, forcing overtime after the final 5:31 of regulation left the final score undecided.

In the extra frame the two teams combined for six chances with four in the favor of Tucson, however, again, no result was found and a five-round shootout commenced.

After nine consecutive shooters were denied by Miska and Prosvetov, Jayson Megna of Colorado prevailed as the hero, earning the second win of the weekend for his team.

The team's first shootout loss of the season came after Prosvetov denied 30 of 33 in 65 minutes of work on top of his 4/5 in the shootout.

Tucson's fourth consecutive defeat did come with more positive news in addition to Dineen's marker and Bunting's second straight night with a goal, as All-Star selected Lane Pederson returned to the lineup for the first time in 15 days.

Pederson's team will now take off early this week for their annual Gem Show Road Trip, consisting of 15 days on the road, seven games and in six different buildings.

THEY SAID IT

"We played pretty well in both games this weekend, we had a couple minutes here or there where we broke down or turned the puck over a few times but for the most part we played really strong and really hard. They played well, so props to them, but we just need to carry the way we played over into the road trip and we'll be okay."

Roadrunners defenseman Cam Dineen expressing his thoughts with media post-game.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

It's tough sledding right now for Tucson, who hadn't dropped more than two in a row prior to their now four-game skid, however, you wouldn't be able to tell judging by the mood of the locker room post-game.

Make no mistake, the team isn't celebrating or joyous by any stretch, however, they're aware of what's transpiring but they're also focusing on how to take that next step toward taking the win column. There's no distractions on the road and now will be a good time for the group to refocus.

