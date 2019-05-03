T's Fall 6-5 Despite Harris' Late Home Run

ASHEVILLE- Cade Harris brought McCormick Field to life. The outfielder stepped to the plate against the league's top team, the Delmarva Shorebirds, with two on and the Tourists trailing 5-2 in the seventh inning. Harris needed only one swing to send the stadium into a frenzy. He delivered. Cade's Home Run tied the game 5-5 and Asheville once again found themselves in a battle with Delmarva.

The Shorebirds took the momentum back with a run in the top of the eighth inning and the Tourists nearly responded in the ninth. Asheville put runners at first and second with one out but back-to-back sealed the 6-5 win for Delmarva.

Asheville overcame an early 1-0 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the second. Willie MacIver, Danny Edgeworth, and Daniel Montano strung together three base hits in a row off Delmarva's starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez.

The visitors hit a pair of two-run Home Runs in the middle innings to take a 5-2 lead but Asheville rallied back to make it close. The Tourists squandered several scoring opportunities earlier in the game. They recorded a leadoff double in the third, a one-out double in the fourth, and a leadoff triple in the fifth. Asheville was held scoreless in all three frames.

Montano and Edgeworth both finished with two hits and Shelby Lackey struck out seven over five innings in a no-decision. Robby Thorburn led the way from the nine-hole for the Shorebirds with a game-high three hits and three RBI.

The two teams are back in action on Saturday night with a 6:05pm scheduled start time.

