Trustmark Park to Host World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist on Friday, May 6

February 10, 2022 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL - The Atlanta Braves announce stops of their World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist. The 2021 World Series Trophy will travel throughout Braves Country through summer 2022 with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at select locations.

The 2021 Double-A South Champion Mississippi Braves will host the World Champions Trophy Tour on Friday, May 6 in conjunction with the 6:35 pm game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park.

"We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the Postseason, and we are taking this Championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory," said Derek Schiller, President & CEO of the Atlanta Braves.

Visit www.Braves.com/TrophyTour for additional details for each stop and to register to be a Braves Insider to receive communications about stops near you.

The Mississippi Braves open the 2022 campaign at 6:35 pm on Friday, April 8 against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park. Season Tickets, Group Outings, Flex Tickets, and Sponsorship opportunities are available now by visiting mississippibraves.com, or by calling 888-BRAVES4. The M-Braves will release their full promotional calendar in March.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from February 10, 2022

Trustmark Park to Host World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist on Friday, May 6 - Mississippi Braves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.