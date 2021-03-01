Trustmark College Showdown Moved to Wednesday, March 3rd Due to Forecasted Rain on Tuesday
March 1, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release
PEARL - Spectrum Events announced on Monday that the Trustmark College Showdown game between No. 2 Mississippi State and Southern Miss at Trustmark Park has been moved to Wednesday, March 3 at 6:00 pm due to the forecasted rain on Tuesday.
Ticket holders should use their same tickets for Wednesday night's game at 6:00 pm at Trustmark Park. The game is sold out.
