Trustmark College Showdown Moved to Wednesday, March 3rd Due to Forecasted Rain on Tuesday

March 1, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL - Spectrum Events announced on Monday that the Trustmark College Showdown game between No. 2 Mississippi State and Southern Miss at Trustmark Park has been moved to Wednesday, March 3 at 6:00 pm due to the forecasted rain on Tuesday.

Ticket holders should use their same tickets for Wednesday night's game at 6:00 pm at Trustmark Park. The game is sold out.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from March 1, 2021

Trustmark College Showdown Moved to Wednesday, March 3rd Due to Forecasted Rain on Tuesday - Mississippi Braves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.