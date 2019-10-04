Trunk-Or-Treat to Return October 28th

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads will once again host a Trunk-Or-Treat at the ballpark this year. This year's event is scheduled for Monday, October 28th from 6pm to 8pm. The free event will feature a family-friendly place for kids to trick-or-treat, food, Halloween-themed games, a costume contest, and 'Dads ticket specials.

This Trunk-Or-Treat will take place on the warning track. Fans will enter the stadium down by the clubhouse and proceed down the line of tables, wrapping up by the visiting dugout. From there, fans will head up to the main concourse towards the Catawba Farms Crawdads Café, which will be open for food and refreshments with a limited menu. There will also be an inflatable bounce house, speed pitch, cornhole, and a retail table set up on the concourse.

Fans will be able to purchase sweetFrog Claw Club, the official Crawdads kids club for kids 12 and under, packages for a discounted $34 (regular price $49). Silver Slugger, the 'Dads club for fans 60+ presented by Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation, memberships are also available for 2020.

Crawdads ticket books for next season are currently on sale and fans can take advantage of a limited-time offer of the regular 10 ticket books plus a bonus 4 tickets for $70 (total savings of $66 off the single game ticket price). There will be Spooktacular savings on half plans as well with the 'Dads best offer ever. Fans will receive 8 tickets plus 2 bonus vouchers for just $49. The discount is only available in person at the Trunk-Or-Treat.

The Crawdads will open their season at L.P. Frans Stadium on April 16th against the Lexington Legends. For more information about the Crawdads, including promotions, ticket books, and group outings please visit www.hickorycrawdads.com or contact the front office at (828) 322-3000.

