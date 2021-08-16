Truist Stadium to Serve as Carolina Classic Fair Ticket Outlet

August 16, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (August 16, 2021) - The Winston-Salem Dash have announced that Truist Stadium will serve as a walk-up ticket sales outlet prior to the Carolina Classic Fair. Throughout the month of September area residents can stop by the Hanes Team Store, located directly inside the main centerfield gate of Truist Stadium, to purchase their Carolina Classic Fair tickets. Patrons should use the Broad Street entrance to access the Flow Club Parking Lot.

Tickets start as low as $8. Directions to Truist Stadium can be found at wsdash.com. Fair tickets will be available for walk-up purchase during the Dash's final home games and at the following times:

Non-Dash Gamedays:

August 30 - Sept 25 11 am - 5:30 pm (Monday - Saturday)

Sept 27 - Sept 30 10:30 am - 6 pm (Monday - Thursday)

Dash Gamedays:

Sept 7 - Sept 11 11 am - 5:30 pm (Monday - Saturday) *

Closed September 14 & 15 for Dash Day Games

Sept 16 - Sept 18 10:30 am - 6 pm (Monday - Thursday) *

*During games tickets will be available for purchase for game attendees

Tickets are also currently available online at ticketmaster.com or carolinaclassicfair.com.

"The Fair is one of the signature events on Winston-Salem's calendar," said Dash President C.J. Johnson. "We are excited to offer area residents a fun, safe place to purchase their tickets prior to the 2021 Carolina Classic Fair."

In addition to serving as a ticket sales outlet, the Dash will join several other Winston-Salem sports organizations in a new sports-themed area within the Carolina Classic Fair.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 16, 2021

Truist Stadium to Serve as Carolina Classic Fair Ticket Outlet - Winston-Salem Dash

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.