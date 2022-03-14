Truist Point to Host Wrestling Event June 11

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Truist Point has been the site of baseball games, soccer matches, concerts and comedy shows. And now Truist Point can add professional wrestling to its resume when Masters of Ring Entertainment presents MORE Wrestling: A New Beginning at Truist Point on Saturday, June 11th.

"We are proud to be bringing our brand of pro wrestling to High Point and partnering with the High Point Rockers for this can't miss event," Founder of Masters of Ring Entertainment, Bambi Weavil said. Masters of Ring Entertainment has been producing pro wrestling events in North Carolina for six years and has recently relocated to High Point. "We're looking forward to making High Point our home and the home for the best professional wrestling."

Making his first-ever appearance in High Point is 1996 Olympic Champion wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. A two-time NCAA national wrestling champion at Clarion University in Pennsylvania, he won the freestyle wrestling gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics despite competing with a broken neck. He is a member of the International Sports Hall of Fame.

"Becoming the entertainment destination of the Triad is a goal for us," said Christian Heimall, General Manager of the High Point Baseball, Inc. "Having an event like this will only get us closer to that. We are really looking forward to working with MORE Wrestling for years to come. Bringing superstars like Kurt Angle to High Point for an event like this just shows the level of entertainment our venue, and this city, is capable of attracting."

Other stars in the show include former WWE and WCW stars Scott "Big Poppa Pump" Steiner and Shannon Moore; Gunner formerly from WWE, former WWE diva Terri Runnels, ex-WCW World Cruiserweight champion Juventud "Juvi" Guerrera, former WWE NXT Champion Killer Kross with Scarlett Bordeaux, and T.J. Perkins, a former WWE Cruiserweight champion. The show will also include Ring of Honor/Impact star Matt Taven and current New Japan Pro Wrestling star Fred "Mr. No Days Off" Rosser. The card is subject to change.

Meet and greet opportunities will be available for an additional price from 5-7 p.m. All those wishing to attend the meet and greet MUST have a ticket to the actual evening show which starts at 7 p.m. The meet and greet with Kurt Angle will be from 4-6 p.m. with a special in-ring photo opportunity from 6-7 p.m. All on field seats will include a free meet and greet with Terri Runnels from 5-6 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $75 for Field VIP sets located front row ringside. Field GA tickets are $50 and Bowl GA tickets in the stadium seating area are priced at $35. Tickets are currently on sale at the Rockers Box Office and online at HighPointRockers.com. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event should contact either the Rockers at info@highpointrockers.com or Masters of Ring Entertainment at info@mastersofringentertainment.com.

