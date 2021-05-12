Truist Point to Host NCAA Division III Baseball Regional

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Truist Point in High Point will be one of eight host sites host site for the NCAA Baseball Regionals set for May 27-31. Greensboro College will serve as the host institution for the regional.

Eight regional sites have been selected by the NCAA Division III Baseball Committee. Five of the regional sites will host six teams and three sites will have a five team championship. The NCAA Division III baseball selection show is set for Sunday, May 23.

"This is a great opportunity for both the Rockers and the City of High Point to showcase Truist Point and our outstanding community," said Rockers' President Pete Fisch. "We are very excited that the best Division III teams from the region will have an opportunity to play their way to a national championship from Truist Point."

Since opening in 2019, Truist Point has been earned numerous awards including the 2019 Atlantic League Ballpark of the Year, the 2020 CPN Star Award and the 2020 DBIA Southeast Region Best Athletic Facility Award. The 4,500-seat ballpark has an Astroturf surface and is located in the heart of downtown High Point, N.C. The NCAA Regional is expected to result in over 700 hotel rooms being utilized during the tournament.

The eight regional sites include Auburn, N.Y., Marietta, Ohio, Decatur, Ill., Hartford, Conn., Collegeville, Minn., Saint Paul, Minn. and Whitewater, Wisc. The eight winners will advance to the Division III Championship set for Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa from June 4-9.

Ticket information on the NCAA Regional will be available next week.

