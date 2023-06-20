Trueno de Trenton Get Back in Win Column

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trueno de Trenton improved to 10-6 on the year after taking game one against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers

5-1 on Tuesday Night. The Thunder turned to right hander Jeremy Lee, making his second start, going three strong including two

shutdown innings. Lee would scatter two hits, allow one run, and strikeout one before leaving in a 1-1 game.

Your Trueno responded to a 1-0 deficit in their half of the first when Alden Mathes led off with a double down the right field line.

Mathes reached third on a ground out to second by Couper Cornblum and tied the game on a wild pitch to Anthony Calarco. Trenton

would expand their lead in the third by putting up a three spot on one hit, one walk, and an error. After a Ryland Zaborowski walk

and a Chase Engelhard single, Alden Mathes reached on a fielder's choice to put runners on the corners for Couper Cornblum.

Cornblum brought home Zaborowksi on an error made on a grounder to second base that made it 2-1. After Alden Mathes scored

on a wild pitch, Anthony Calarco hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Cornblum home, and to give the Trueno a 4-1 lead.

The Trueno bullpen had another impressive performance in front of their home fans in the victory on Tuesday. Five different arms

combined for six innings of scoreless baseball while striking out 10 Scrappers. Cade Udell was the first man out of the pen, going two

strong, striking out three, and extending his scoreless streak to 13 innings. Udell picked up his second win on the year to improve to

2-0. The arms continued to impress with Robert Wegielnik striking out two of the three batters he faced in his first inning on the

bump at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Peter Gallo had a scoreless inning and had his fastball topping out at 95 MPH.

Trenton added on their fifth and final run in the home half of the eighth inning. Chris Brito led off with a single and later advanced to

second on a wild pitch to Couper Cornblum. Cornblum plated Brito on a double that rolled to the left field wall. Cornblum took home

Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors with his 2-4 night with 2-RBIs. Your Thunder improved to 10-6 with the

win and share first place with Frederick heading into Wednesday.

Game two of this series between your Trenton Thunder and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers continues Wednesday June 21st at 7:00.

Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Collectible Postcard & Throwback Night! To purchase tickets, call (609)-394-3300, Opt 4

or visit trentonthunder.com.

