True Brings the Heat But Tourists Fall 12-3

May 29, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists dropped their second straight to the Greensboro Grasshoppers, 12-3 on Wednesday night. The Tourists fell behind big early on but held the Grasshoppers to only two runs over the game's final five innings.

Derek True was a big reason why. The Tourists right-hander pitched four innings out of the bullpen and struck out seven. True worked a pair of perfect innings and retired the final six batters he faced. Layne Henderson also added a scoreless inning pitched to the mix.

Offensively, Asheville took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a Luis Baez RBI single. After Greensboro scored the contest's next 12 runs, Cam Fisher hit an RBI groundout in the bottom of the sixth and John Garcia scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Austin Deming and Ryan Johnson led the way for the Tourists with two hits each. Logan Cerny also reached base twice on the night. Asheville will attempt to bounce back Thursday; the first pitch is slated for 6:35pm ET.

