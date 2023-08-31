Troy Button Returns to Pensacola

August 31, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Pensacola, Fla. - Defenseman Troy Button and the Ice Flyers have agreed to terms for the 2023-24 season.

Button, the Royal Oak, Michigan native played 37 games for the Ice Flyers during the 2022-23 season. Button expressed his excitement to wear the Ice Flyers patch on his chest and battle every night with his brothers again.

"We have an incredible arena with the most loyal fans in the league," said Button. "We are coming in with a core group of returners who are ready to win."

"I think my focus is the same as every person in this organization and every Ice Flyers fan. That's bringing a championship back home to Pensacola."

The Ice Flyers will kick off their commemorative 15th season on Saturday, October 21 against Birmingham at the Pensacola Bay Center. Click here to view the entire 2023-24 schedule.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 31, 2023

Troy Button Returns to Pensacola - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.