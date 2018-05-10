Troy Bourke Returns to Adirondack Thunder

Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that the AHL's Syracuse Crunch have loaned forward Troy Bourke to Adirondack.

Bourke, 24, has collected 32 points (10-22-32) from 22 games played with the Thunder this season, with his 1.45 points per game pace the fifth highest clip in the ECHL during the regular season. The 5-11 center picked up at least one point in 16 of the 22 games he's played in with the Thunder this season, including eight multi-point efforts. Bourke has appeared in 16 games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs during his career and has amassed 16 points (7-9-16).

Bourke collected one goal from seven regular season AHL games with Syracuse during the regular season and skated in all seven of the Crunch's games during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs, where he was held scoreless. Throughout his AHL career, the Onoway, AB native has collected 62 points (23-39-62) from 207 career games with Syracuse, San Antonio and Lake Erie.

The Thunder season continues in the Eastern Conference Finals, which will begin on Friday evening against the Florida Everblades. Adirondack will be home for two guaranteed games and one additional game if necessary, beginning with Game 3 on Wednesday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena. Visit ECHLThunder.com/playoffs or call 518-480-3355 for tickets and more information for Round 3 of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

