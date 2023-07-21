Tropical Homestand Begins Tuesday, July 25th

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, July 25th for their ninth homestand of the 2023 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros affiliate) from Tuesday, July 25th until Sunday, June 30th.

Tuesday, July 25 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

AARP Two Dollar Tuesday - Fans can purchase parking and outfield tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2 dollars. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2 dollars.

Wednesday, July 26 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 27 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase half-priced tickets and parking. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

Flying Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Friday, July 28 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway - Courtesy of San Antonio Water System, the first 1,500 fans will receive this perfect-for-summer shirt!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Saturday, July 29 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Chevy Postgame Fireworks - Fans can stay after the game to enjoy the best fireworks display in town!

Circle K Food Drive - In a partnership between the Missions, Circle K and the San Antonio Food Bank, fans will be able to donate items for the Daisy Cares Pet Food Drive at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Per donation, fans can receive a pair of tickets to a future Missions game.

Texas Lottery Lucky Row - One lucky row will receive free lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery (Ages 18+).

Sunday, July 30 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 1:05 p.m.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Six Flags Sunday - Courtesy of Six Flags Fiesta Texas, the first 250 kids 48 inches or shorter will receive a free ticket to Six Flags!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

