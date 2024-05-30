Trivia with the Barnstormers

DES MOINES - Join the Iowa Barnstormers for TRIVIA on Wednesday, June 19 at Mad Meatball in downtown Des Moines. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Fans are invited to play Trivia at Mad Meatball on Wednesday, June 19. After forming teams of 2-4 trivia players, fans will be joined by an Iowa Barnstormers player to complete their team, choose their team name, and compete in five rounds of Trivia. Each member of the winning team will receive a prize from the Barnstormers and Mad Meatball.

This week's Trivia Topic will be TRIVIA FOR THE GENERATIONS. Teams will compete in general categories, each category featuring 2 questions from the following generations: Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z.

Registration for this event is encouraged so we have enough Barnstormers players to complete teams. Registration is free. Walk ups are also welcome. Participants can register here.

Mad Meatball is located at 210 SW 11th Street Des Moines, IA 50309.

