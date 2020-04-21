Trivia Tuesday: Willians AstudilloÃÂ

In a 2015 season which featured an improbable finish to the first half by winning their final five games while five games back to win the division, the Clearwater Threshers also had a weapon in Willians Astudillo.

The catcher/first baseman for the squad paced the Florida State League with a .314 batting average through 107 games, edging out St. Lucie Mets' infielder Jeff McNeil by two points. A closer look at the then-23-year-old's statistics unveil more interesting numbers.

Astudillo was the only player on the team to appear in at least 70 games and have fewer than 30 strikeouts (10), and less than 20 walks (10). In fact, the native of Venezuela has never had a season in which he has gone down on strikes more than 20 times (20 in 2014 with the Lakewood BlueClaws).

Across 10 professional seasons (MLB, MiLB, and foreign leagues), Astudillo has struck out just 109 times in 939 games played (3,588 plate appearances), while drawing 125 walks.

Astudillo now plays for the Minnesota Twins, and made his Major League debut on June 30, 2018 against the Chicago Cubs.

