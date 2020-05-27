Trivia Tuesday: Single-Season Save Leader

On August 25, 2009, Michael Schwimer struck out four batters over the final two innings of a 6-4 victory against the Brevard County Manatees to secure his 20th save of the season, becoming the first - and only - Clearwater Threshers pitcher to reach the milestone in the history of the team.

The product of Virginia converted 20 of his 25 save opportunities, but finished third in the Florida State League behind Jonathan Hovis (22) of the Tampa Yankees and Adam Reifer (21) of the Palm Beach Cardinals.

The 6-foot-8 hurler collected 82 strikeouts on the season, finishing 32 behind Drew Naylor's team lead.

Schwimer made his Major League debut two years later on August 21, 2011 against the Washington Nationals with the Philadelphia Phillies, and was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays on February 23, 2013 in exchange for Art Charles.

