Trivia Tuesday: Single-Season Home Runs Leaders

June 2, 2020 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





The Clearwater Threshers have seen their share of young sluggers come through the Florida State League, but two names stand out above the group: Art Charles and Kyle Martin.

The two men both share the record for the most round trippers by a Threshers player with 19. Charles was the first to reach the mark in 2014, and Martin tied the tally two years later.

Charles was originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 33rd round of the 2008 MLB June Amateur draft out of Ridgeview High School (Bakersfield, Calif.), but attended Bakersfield College. He was then drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 39th round in 2009, but did not sign. In 2010, Charles was selected in the 20th round by the Toronto Blue Jays. The Philadelphia Phillies acquired the first baseman in a trade with Toronto prior to the 2013 season.

Martin was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the 20th round in 2014 out of South Carolina, but returned to school before being taken by the Phillies in the fourth round in 2015.

