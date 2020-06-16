Trivia Tuesday: Most Managerial Wins

June 16, 2020 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





Greg Legg managed the Clearwater Threshers for four seasons, and compiled a record of 269-279.

Legg took over after Mike Schmidt's one season in Clearwater. The then 45-year-old lasted two years from 2005-06, where the skipper had 108 wins compared to 167 losses.

After spending the next eight seasons coaching between the Lakewood BlueClaws and Clearwater, Legg returned as the Threshers manager in 2015 and 2016, where he was named Florida State League Manager of the Year in 2015 after posting a record of 79-58 for the best record in the league.

The manager improved in 2016 with another league-best record of 82-54, but finished second in both halves of the campaign.

Legg is currently a member of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs coaching staff.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 16, 2020

Trivia Tuesday: Most Managerial Wins - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.