It's Shark Week on Discovery Channel! With that in mind, here are some interesting facts about Clearwater's favorite shark, the thresher.

The thresher's top lobe of its tail is the most recognizable characteristic of the shark. The caudal fin is as long as half the length of the shark's body, and can used to stun its prey (1).

Threshers can be found around the globe in temperate and subtropical oceans, and can be spotted as far north as Canada and as far south as Argentina in the western Atlantic (1).

The shark can reach a maximum size of up to 20 feet in length (2), and weigh around 510 pounds (1).

Female threshers can give birth to a litter of two to four fully-developed pups at a time (1).

Most common threshers can live anywhere from 19 to 50 years (2).

