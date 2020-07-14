Trivia Tuesday Ã¢ÂÂ Single-Season Home Runs Champion

There have been 12 players who have hit at least 14 home runs in a season for the Clearwater Threshers since 2005, but Andrew Pullin has been the only man to top the Florida State League in the category for the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate.

A fifth-round pick in the 2012 draft, Pullin set a new career mark with the 14 long balls in 2015. His monthly high during the campaign came in June and July when the outfielder hit four in each month.

In 123 games, the left-handed batter drove in a team-high, 73 RBI - 24 more than Willians Astudillo who came in second on the team. Pullin also collected 18 doubles and four triples throughout the season, leading to a .396 slugging percentage.

Pullin finished in a tie with the Dunedin Blue Jays' Matt Dean.

