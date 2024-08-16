Triumph and Kickers Battle Through Rain to a 1-1 Draw

August 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph and Richmond Kickers went head-to-head under the lights on Friday night. The match ended in a 1-1 draw after a night filled with intense action, outstanding saves, and chaotic weather. Greenville sits second in the USL League One regular season standings following the draw, with a 7-4-3 record.

The game started with Richmond taking an early lead in the 14th minute. Richmond's Ryan Sierakowski took advantage of a loose ball bouncing around in the six-yard-box, with a backwards kick past Greenville's Christian Garner to put the visitors ahead, 1-0.

Greenville responded with resilience, and their persistence paid off just before halftime. In the 44th minute, Sebastian Velasquez found a way past Richmond's keeper, to level the score at 1-1 and give the Triumph a crucial equalizer heading into the break.

The second half saw Greenville pressing for a lead, with a golden opportunity arising in the 68th minute after Richmond conceded a foul just outside the box. However, the Triumph couldn't capitalize on the chance. Moments later, in the 77th minute, Garner dove on the ball in traffic to keep the score level.

As the match approached the final stages, chaos ensued when a sudden downpour in the 80th minute turned the game on its head. The slippery conditions made play increasingly difficult, culminating in a weather delay in the 89th minute due to severe storms in the area.

With the match abandoned at 1-1, both teams regrouped for the final minutes, but the scoreline remained unchanged. Next, the Triumph face the Hailstorm on Sunday, August 25th in Colorado, but will return to action at home on Friday, August 30th, against the Charlotte Independence. Fans can purchase tickets on the Greenville Triumph website.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.