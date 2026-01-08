Tristen Trevino Named 27th Captain in Erie Otters History

Published on January 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - With recent moves, the Otters have announced their leadership group for the remainder of the 2025-26 OHL season.

Today, the Otters hockey operations staff announced the three players that will be leading the way on the ice for the rest of the campaign.

First-year defenseman Tristen Trevino will wear the 'C' for the first time in his OHL career as he is named the 27th Captain in team history. Alongside Trevino, leadership duties will be bestowed upon forward Michael Dec (second-year, first with Erie) and defenseman Julius Saari (first-year). Each of these players is being given a letter for the first time in their OHL careers.

Otters Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke on what these roles entail and why this group is perfect to take this on.

"The Otters are very excited to announce Tristen, Michael and Julius as our leadership group moving forward," Grieve said. "Tristen is an exemplary person who has simply put his head down and earned everything he has received since he signed with the Otters as a free agent this past summer. He is selfless, mature beyond his years and willing to do anything to help his teammates and the organization. As we build around an exciting young core, we are thrilled to have these three young men help guide our group."

TRISTEN TREVINO - CAPTAIN

One of the newest Otters, Tristen Trevino has turned plenty of heads so far in his first season in the Flagship City.

Picked up as a free-agent over the summer, Trevino has slid into the Otters lineup seamlessly and has been noticeable for his attention to detail night-in and night-out. The Wexford PA native is committed to Robert Morris University and has displayed a quiet leadership example, setting the tone for those looking up to him. Trevino is a star in the Erie community, always making time for others and setting the tone for what is expected as an Erie Otter. A local player, playing key minutes for Erie and truly leading by example.

"It means everything to me to be a captain in Erie," Trevino said. "I love the people and the place so much and to be trusted by the staff and my teammates is special. I'm extremely grateful that Brownie and Mally gave me an opportunity here and I'm excited for what is ahead for our group this year and going forward."

Trevino has earned everything he has gotten so far in the OHL and is the perfect guy to lead the Otters through the final stretch of the season.

MICHAEL DEC - ALTERNATE CAPTAIN

Picked up by the Otters on Halloween, Michael Dec has made quite the impact for the Otters since being acquired and now he has the chance to wear a letter for the first time in his OHL career.

A player who leads by example on the ice with his play, Dec has been a weapon for the Otters offensively since his arrival. Now he has the chance to showcase his leadership qualities, the way he plays certainly commands a locker room and will certainly continue to do so.

A big opportunity beckons for Dec as he takes on added responsibility on the ice and now doing it all while being counted on as a true leader in the locker room.

JULIUS SAARI - ALTERNATE CAPTAIN

One of Erie's imports, the Finnish defenseman has turned plenty of heads in his first season playing in North America.

Saari has been a steady presence on the Otters blueline this season and is incredibly well-liked by his teammates. This will translate well as he has the chance to wear a letter for the first time in his OHL career.

A big opportunity for number 6, a chance he will not take lightly.

The leadership group will wear their new letters as the teams takes the ice Thursday in Windsor and fans will get the first chance to see them at the Erie Insurance Arena when the team returns home on January 16 to take on those same Spitfires.

The Otters organization congratulates these young men on their recognition as leaders and look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence that comes with wearing the letters.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.