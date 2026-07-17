Tristan Stephani: Prinx Tires USL Cup Save of the Round Winner: Round 4

Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

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Stephani denied a plethora of dangerous chances from Portland, including two would-be highlight goals. The keeper used his feet on the first one, then jumped to knock a curling shot out of play.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 17, 2026

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