Tristan Stephani: Prinx Tires USL Cup Save of the Round Winner: Round 4
Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos YouTube Video
Stephani denied a plethora of dangerous chances from Portland, including two would-be highlight goals. The keeper used his feet on the first one, then jumped to knock a curling shot out of play.
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