Tristan Blackmon Wins 2025 Defender of the Year! Leading the Best Defense in the West!

Published on October 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Tristan Blackmon has been named the 2025 MLS Defender of the Year, following a stellar season with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Blackmon, who contributed 2g/1a in 25 league appearances, led a defense that allowed the second-fewest goals in MLS (38) and kept the joint-second-most clean sheets (13).

