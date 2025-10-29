Tristan Blackmon Wins 2025 Defender of the Year! Leading the Best Defense in the West!
Published on October 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video
Tristan Blackmon has been named the 2025 MLS Defender of the Year, following a stellar season with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Blackmon, who contributed 2g/1a in 25 league appearances, led a defense that allowed the second-fewest goals in MLS (38) and kept the joint-second-most clean sheets (13).
Check out the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from October 29, 2025
- Houston Dynamo FC Owner Ted Segal to Invest in Significant Fan Experience Upgrades at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nick Hagglund Named 2025 MLS Comeback Player of the Year - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Tristan Blackmon Named 2025 MLS Defender of the Year
- Big Crowd Sees Whitecaps FC Conduct Playoff Clinic in Series Opener
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Announce Winners for 2025 Player Awards
- Whitecaps FC Expecting Record Playoff Crowd on Sunday and Highest Total Attendance
- Jesper Sørensen, Tristan Blackmon, Yohei Takaoka Named Finalists for 2025 MLS Year-End Awards