Triskaidekaphobia; RockHounds Fall, 8-1

August 13, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Midland RockHounds News Release







Our word for the day is triskaidekaphobia - - - "extreme superstition regarding the number thirteen." After falling to the San Antonio Missions, 8-1, on Friday the Thirteenth at Momentum Bank Ballpark, the RockHounds might be believers.

The game went from "domination" by the Missions to "frustration" for the 'Hounds, who missed multiple scoring chances after falling behind, 4-0.

San Antonio did most of its damage against RockHounds starter Jared Koenig, who had a rare off night. The left-hander, who entered the game 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA (and ranked among the Double-Central league leaders in multiple categories) allowed five runs on 12 hits over 4â  innings.

The Missions scored twice in the third and Esteury Ruiz doubled the lead with a two-run home run in the fourth. Eguy Rosario had a pair of RBI for San Antonio and Kyle Overstreet capped the scoring with a two-run double in the ninth.

Trailing (4-0) in the fourth, the RockHounds got a leadoff double from Devin Foyle and a walk to Jonah Bride, putting two runners on base with no outs, but a double play ended the threat. The 'Hounds loaded the bases with two in the sixth and again (this time with no outs) in the seventh but came away with just one run.

Chase Calabuig's RBI single in the seventh put the RockHounds on the board and Max Schuemann followed with a bunt single to load the bases. A base-running miscue then turned a fly ball into a double play, effectively ending the rally.

The game saw the first ejection by way of the "sticky substance" rule. In late June, Major (and Minor) League Baseball instituted new guidelines on pitchers using foreign substances on baseballs during games, with umpires checking pitchers after each inning to search for foreign substances. San Antonio's Jerry Keel's glove was determined to be in violation following the first inning, so the Missions starter was ejected. The length and nature of the conversation between the umpiring crew and the Missions field staff would seem to show the violation to have been unintentional, but it's "2021" and the rules are being emphasized and enforced.

San Antonio evened the (six-game) series at two games apiece with Saturday evening (7:00) and Sunday afternoon (2:00) games remaining.

Kibbles & Bits

Jake Suddleson extended his on-base streak to 15 games (18-52, .346) ... Devin Foyle ran his hit streak to 10 games (.304 with 10 RBI) ... and Max Schuemann has now reached base in nine straight, hitting .457 with a .545 on-base percentage.

Next Game: Saturday, August 14

RockHounds vs. San Antonio Missions

Fifth of a six-game series and of a 12-game homestand

Saturday Night Fireworks (sponsored by Midland Memorial Hospital)

& First Responders Night (presented by Oxy)

First Pitch at 7:00

Probable Starters

SA Pedro Avila (RH, 0-2, 4.21)

RH Matt Milburn (RH, 1-3, 5.06)

Coming Up at Rocky Town!

The RockHounds host the San Antonio Missions and Sunday afternoon at 2:00.

Family Day ... five tickets for $25 with a coupon from the Sunday edition of the Midland Reporter-Telegram

Sponsored by All-American Chevrolet of Midland

The Amarillo Sod Poodles come to town next week for a six-game series (August 17-22) at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

