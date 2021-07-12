Triple Play Tuesday Promotion Now Available Day of Game and in Dugout Box Sections

SOUTH BEND, IN - After going an entire calendar year without South Bend Cubs baseball, it has been nice to see so many fans back out at Four Winds Field. This season one new promotion has been drawing crowds unlike any other (especially among families) and that has been the South Bend Cubs' popular new Triple-Play Tuesday promotion.

New for this season - when fans purchase field box tickets for Tuesday home games, they can now purchase a $12 package that includes a ticket to the game, a hotdog, and a 24 oz fountain soda. The only slight drawbacks to the new promotion have been that day of the game purchases have not been permitted and the package has not been available in any of the dugout box sections.

That is until now.

Based on the popularity of the promotion and on guest feedback in particular, the South Bend Cubs are now announcing that fans will be able to purchase this exciting new Triple Play Tuesday Package (ticket, hotdog, and 24 oz soda) on the day of the game and in any of the dugout box sections for an additional charge.

The promotion, presented by Kayem Foods, will still include a game ticket, jumbo hot dog and a 24 oz. fountain soda and it is available right now for each of the team's remaining Tuesday home games. Even though the promotion will be available at the window for each of those Tuesdays, fans are still encouraged to purchase their packages at least 24-hours in advance to save $2 per ticket.

Tickets purchased at least 24-hours in advance for Triple Play Tuesdays are $12 for field box seats and $14 for dugout box seats. Same day tickets (whether they are purchased online or at the window) will be $14 for field box tickets and $16 for dugout box tickets. As always tickets can be purchased at the Four Winds Field Box Office or online.

"We listened to what the fans had to say and we wanted to make sure we got this right," said Assistant General Manager for Tickets Sales Andy Beuster. "Triple Play Tuesday has been extremely popular; people love the value this promotion has to offer, they love Four Winds Field hotdogs, and they love the South Bend Cubs."

The South Bend Cubs next Triple-Play Tuesday is coming up next week on Tuesday, July 13th. There will also be three more opportunities for fans to take advantage of this fun new promotion in August (on August 3rd, August 17th, and August 31st). Tickets are available for all four of the South Bend Cubs remaining Tuesday home games.

"If you are planning on joining us for any of these Tuesday games, you should go online or give us a call to get your tickets ordered today," said Beuster. "That way on top of getting your family the very best deal possible, you will also be enjoying the game with them in the very best seats possible."

When purchasing the Triple Play Tuesday package 24-hours or more in advance, as encouraged, every ticket bundle purchased (regardless of transaction method) will need to be picked up at the South Bend Cubs Box Office, located at the corner of South Street and Taylor Street. Tickets and the hotdog/soda vouchers can be picked up in advance anytime between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday (and from 10:00 a.m. until the end of the seventh inning stretch on game days). For questions, please call the South Bend Cubs Box Office at (574) 235-9988.

