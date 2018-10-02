Trio of Returning Dawgs Signed

October 2, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday the signing of three returning players. Defenseman Ben Bauer, forward John Gustafsson and defenseman Taylor Love have each been added to the training camp roster.

Bauer returns to Roanoke where he spent the majority of the 2017-18 season. He appeared in 35 games with the Rail Yard Dawgs and had two goals and five assists before being traded to Fayetteville in February. Bauer played 14 games for the Marksmen and had a goal and three assists. He also appeared in 40 games between the Dawgs and Columbus Cottonmouths in 2016-17.

Love began his 2017-18 season with Fayetteville and had one assist over eight games. He joined the FHL's Port Huron Prowlers and scored one goal along with eight assists over nine games. After signing with the Raul Yard Dawgs the 26-year old blueliner had one assist over 20 games played.

"Both Bauer and Love provide a nice steady presence on the blue line," said Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner. "In their time here last year they had each bought into the Dawgs culture which is extremely important."

Gustafsson enters his third professional season and his second in Roanoke. The Swedish-born winger opened the 2017-18 campaign with the Macon Mayhem and had five goals and three assists over 15 games before being acquired by Roanoke in a trade. With the Dawgs, Gustafsson netted 11 goals along with two assists over 26 games played.

"Gustafsson has a heck of a shot and is a real threat on the power play," said Bremner. "He showed last year that he can score and I'm looking forward to seeing what he brings to camp this season."

Gustafsson opened his pro career with the Pensacola Ice Flyers in 2016-17 after playing four years of college hockey at Merrimack College in Massachusetts. His younger brother, Hampus, is also a pro hockey player who split the 2017-18 season between the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays and the AHL's Hershey Bears in the minor league system of the Washington Capitals.

"None of these three guys were on our protected list but they all still wanted to come back and play in Roanoke," said Bremner. "I think that says a lot about what a great place to play this is."

The Rail Yard Dawgs will assemble for training camp on October 8 and open their regular season on October 19 in Fayetteville against the Marksmen. Roanoke's home opener, presented by Haley Toyota, will take place on October 20 at 7:05 PM against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Rail Yard Dawgs season tickets and flex packs are on sale now! Get yours by visiting the new Rail Yard Dawgs office at Lancerlot in Vinton or over the phone at 540-266-7343.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2018

Trio of Returning Dawgs Signed - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.