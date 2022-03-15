Trio of Infielders Head to Wisconsin Rapids

March 15, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are excited to welcome catchers Harrison Owen and Cal Kilgore and first baseman Jack Rogers.

Owen is currently in his freshman season at Cosumnes River College. He is having an incredible debut year in college baseball thus far. Through 13 games played, Owen has a .379 batting average with two homers and 22 RBIs. He has also been very dependable behind the plate as through 92 total chances, Owen has only made two errors and has nine assists. He was rated by Perfect Game as the fifth-best catcher and 47th overall player in the state of California in the class of 2021.

"I am excited to play against some great competition and to be able to play baseball in a beautiful part of the country," said Owen. "I hope to see all of you out at the ballpark as your support is very much appreciated. It's fun to play when people are cheering you on!"

Cal Kilgore is currently a freshman at New Mexico State University. He has only made two collegiate appearances, both starts, against UIC and Oakland. Kilgore has been able to reach base via a walk and has a fielding percentage of .929. The Shawnee, Kansas native was ranked by Perfect Game as the third best catcher and 16th overall ranked player in his native state of Kansas in the class of 2021.

"What I am looking forward to most about playing in the Northwoods is the level of competition that will be there," Kilgore said. "I'm excited to play against a lot of great players from around the country. My first year of college has taught me some maturity and helped me grow up a little bit. I think I've matured as a ball player which will apply to me playing for the Rafters. Any advice that I'd have for the fans is that support plays a bigger role than people think of the players. Having a good environment to play in always makes the game even more fun."

Jack Rogers is also in his freshman season at New Mexico State University. He only has one collegiate at bat so far in his 2022 freshman campaign. Rogers is coming to the Wisconsin Rapids to play first base but is versatile in that he can also play in the outfield. The Tucson, Arizona native was ranked by Perfect Game as the fourth-best first basemen and 38th overall ranked player in the state of Arizona in the class of 2021. "I am most looking forward to playing with and against some high-level competitors, learning to deal with the mental grind of playing games every day, and most of all playing in Wisconsin Rapids," said Rogers. "I try to make the most of every opportunity you are given, trust in God's plan, and love where your feet are."

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 15, 2022

Trio of Infielders Head to Wisconsin Rapids - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.