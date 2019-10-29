Trio of Events on Tap this Week at the Diamond

The Richmond Flying Squirrels have a full slate of events coming up at The Diamond on Thursday and Saturday.

Squirrel-O-Ween 2019

Thurs., Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m. at The Diamond

The Flying Squirrels are getting spooky with their annual Squirrel-O-Ween coming up on Thursday evening at The Diamond. This FREE event provides a safe and fun environment for kids to trick-or-treat through The Diamond. There will also be hayrides, costume contests, games, free food and more. Plus, there will be a Pet Costume Contest from 4-6 p.m. with Kat Simons and Mix 98.1.

Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids Ballpark Warming Party

Sat., Nov. 2, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Diamond

The Flying Squirrels' longest-running annual event, the Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids Ballpark Warming Party, takes place on Saturday at The Diamond. The Flying Squirrels and Puritan Cleaners will be collecting coats of all shapes and sizes, especially kids' coats, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event for the whole family will also have bounce houses and crafts for kids, a chili cook-off, live music by The Hit List, free hot dogs cooked by Flying Squirrels GM Ben Rothrock in his signature hot dog outfit and more.

Ballpark to Brewery Dash

Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels and the Rotary Club of West Richmond host the "Ballpark to Brewery Dash" on Saturday at 2 p.m. following the Ballpark Warming Party. Run, jog, skip, crawl or walk from The Diamond to Hardywood Brewery (2408 Ownby Lane) for their official Gingerbread Stout release. Participants can register here and they will receive a t-shirt, plus participants 21 & older will receive a ticket for a free beer at Hardywood Brewery. Proceeds from the Ballpark to Brewery Dash benefit UMFS and Flying Squirrels Charities.

