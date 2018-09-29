Trio of D-Men Added to Camp Roster

Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud affiliate of the NHL Winnipeg Jets and AHL Manitoba Moose, today announced the addition of defensemen Kyle Shapiro, Spencer Metcalfe, and Blake Kessel to the 2018-2019 training camp roster.

Kyle Shapiro, 28, played 24 games for the Icemen last season with three points (1G, 2A) and a plus-5 rating. Before joining the Icemen, the 6-foot, 194-pound defenseman played 12 games in France for Brest where he was plus-10 with four points (1G, 3A). Following a successful collegiate career at Nichols College (NCAA III) in 2015, the Ambler, Pennsylvania native joined the Icemen for 11 games when the franchise was located in Evansville.

Rookie Spencer Metcalfe, 27, joins the Icemen having played 29 professional games, mostly in the Southern Professional Hockey League for the Knoxville Ice Bears where he registered four points (1G, 3A) and a minus-four rating in 24 games. Last year, the 6-foot-1, 201-pound blue liner played one ECHL game for the Cincinnati Cyclones. Prior to turning pro, the Oakville, Ontario native spent five seasons at the University of Prince Edward Island.

Veteran Blake Kessel, 29, brings seven seasons of pro experience to the Icemen having played in 271 games between the ECHL & AHL. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman spent last season in Slovakia with HC Kosice recording 25 points (7G, 18A) with a plus-4 rating in 54 games played. The decorated d-man from Verona, Wisconsin has been awarded for his defensive skills in juniors, the NCAA, and the ECHL, having represented the Orlando Solar Bears at the 2014-15 ECHL All Star game.

Kessel was drafted by the New York Islanders in the 2007 NHL Draft. His brother Phil Kessel currently plays for the Pittsburgh Penguins and is entering his 13th season in the NHL, while now-retired cousin David Moss spent nine seasons in the NHL. Sister Amanda is a three-time NCAA champion, three-time World Championship medalist, and three-time Olympic medalist, having most recently won gold for Team USA in 2018.

The Icemen begin training camp on Monday, October 1st at the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex. The first week of camp will be capped off with the Blue & White scrimmage on Saturday, October 6th at 6:00 p.m. One week later, the Icemen open their second season of play at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena against the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

