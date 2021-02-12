Trio of Baylor Bears Headed to La Crosse

February 12, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, WIS. -Â The La Crosse Loggers Baseball Club added a very talented trio of players from Baylor University today when they announced the signings of infielder Tre Richardson, two-way talent Cam Caley and catcher JD Gregson to their ever-growing 2021 roster.

Red-shirt freshman Tre Richardson is back in a Bears uniform for his second spring after debuting in 2020 during a Covid-shortened season.Â The Kingwood, Tex. native graduated from Kingwood High School early in December of 2020 and enrolled in Baylor for the second semester, just in time to start playing for the Bears.Â A highly decorated prep player, Richardson is a former first-team Texas all-state honoree who also earned 2019 Perfect Game Underclass All-American recognition.Â Perfect Game ranked him as one of the top 250 freshman in the country a year ago.Â Now a second year freshman (due to Covid regulations), Richardson is set to start in the middle infield for the Bears when they open next Friday by hosting Jacksonville State.Â This upcoming summer in La Crosse will be Richardson's second summer collegiate league experience as he hit .250 with 3 stolen bases last summer over eight games played for the Victoria Generals of the Texas Collegiate League.

Freshman Cam Caley brings a great deal of talent and excitement both on the mound and with his bat in the outfield.Â The Woodlands, Tex. native possesses a fastball that reaches the low 90's from the left side and a powerful left-handed bat to compliment his uber-athleticism on the field.Â Like his teammate Richardson, Caley was also tabbed as a 2019 Perfect Game Underclass All-American and ranked as a top 300 freshmen in the country upon entering Baylor.

Fellow freshman JD Gregson will be the third Baylor Bear heading north this summer and he'll be bringing his rocket arm with him from behind the plate.Â Ranked as one of the top catchers coming out of the state of Texas by multiple publications, Gregson excelled at Wakeland High School in Frisco, Tex. where he earned district defensive player of the year honors.Â Prep Baseball Report ranked the 6-3, 205-pound backstop as the No.3 ranked catcher coming out of Texas last year.

Richardson, Caley, Gregson and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2021 campaign on Monday, May 31 when they travel to Mankato to take on the MoonDogs at ISG Field at 6:35 p.m.Â The Loggers home opener is set for Wednesday, June 2 when they welcome the Thunder Bay Border Cats to Copeland Park for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.Â Season tickets and ticket packages are on sale now for the 2021 season atÂ www.lacrosseloggers.comÂ or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.