Trio of 2019 Mallards Headed Back to Madison

MADISON, Wis. - The Mallards have re-signed three players from their 2019 squad for the upcoming 2020 Northwoods League season. Pitcher Quinn Gudaitis (Illinois Wesleyan), pitcher Aidan Tyrell (Notre Dame), and infielder JT Mabry (Middle Tennessee State) will all be back at the Duck Pond for their second seasons in Madison.

Gudaitis, a 6-foot-7 junior right-hander out of Arlington Heights, Illinois, led the Mallards in games started last season with 11. Gudaitis ended the year with a 4.96 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54.1 innings across 12 appearances for Madison in 2019. He also started in Game One of the 2019 playoffs, the Divisional Round against Wisconsin Rapids, earning the win and giving up just one run in seven innings. As a sophomore in 2019 with Illinois Wesleyan, Gudaitis impressed with a team-low 2.77 ERA across 61.2 innings and accumulated a dominant 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tyrell, a 6-foot sophomore from Joliet, Illinois, tossed 42.1 innings for the Mallards in 2019 and finished the season with a solid 3.88 ERA, and 32 strikeouts in 21 appearances. The southpaw totaled six innings in nine appearances for the Fighting Irish during his 2019 freshman campaign and notched six total scoreless appearances against three different 2019 NCAA Div. I Tournament teams: Arizona State, Georgia Tech and North Carolina.

Mabry, a 5-foot-11 switch hitting infielder out of Chesterfield, Missouri, led the Mallards in batting average in 2019 at .369, and was fourth among players with at least 50 at-bats in on-base percentage at .419. Mabry also collected 11 RBIs, scored eight times and swiped four bases for Madison last season. During his freshman year at Middle Tennessee, Mabry slashed .236/.288/.309 with nine doubles, six RBIs and a stolen base in 37 games for the Blue Raiders.

The Mallards will kick off their 20th anniversary season and their 20 Summers of Wiener celebrations on May 26, taking on the Wisconsin Woodchucks at the Duck Pond. Single game tickets go on sale on April 25. Book your group outing today by calling 608-246-4277 or emailing info@mallardsbaseball.com.

