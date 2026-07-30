Trinity Rodman's 8th Goal of the Season Powers Washington Spirit to the Top

Published on July 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit YouTube Video







Trinity Rodman netted her eighth goal of the season tonight, but she'll be the first to tell you this one was all about the ball in from teammate Paige Metayer and the efforts of her defenders. The Washington Spirit currently sit atop the league after their midweek win and return home this Sunday to take on the San Diego Wave.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 30, 2026

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