Trinity Rodman Staying Cool Under Pressure #nwsl #football #soccer
Published on July 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 28, 2026
- Bay FC returns Home to Welcome Gotham FC in Mid-Week Matchup - Bay FC
- Gotham FC Activates Midfielder Taryn Torres off Injury List - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Acquire NWSL Champion Khyah Harper for 2026 Season - Houston Dash
- Seattle Reign FC Legend Lauren Barnes Returns to Club as Interim Assistant Coach - Seattle Reign FC
- Gotham FC Transfers Forward Khyah Harper to the Houston Dash - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- San Diego Wave FC Acquires English Midfielder Laila Harbert - San Diego Wave FC
- Bay FC Loan Midfielder Jamie Shepherd To USL Super League Club Dallas Trinity FC through 2026 - Bay FC
- Portland Thorns and USWNT Star Meghan Klingenberg to be Honored at Providence Park on August 15 vs Orlando Pride - Portland Thorns FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Continues Trip at KC Current - Racing Louisville FC
- Gotham FC Travels to Bay FC for Midweek Road Test - NJ/NY Gotham FC
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