Trinity Rodman Arrives to the 2025 NWSL Championship Presented by Google Pixel
Published on November 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit YouTube Video
Check out the Washington Spirit Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 22, 2025
- Freeman, Schupansky Rejoin Lineup for NWSL Championship - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Washington Spirit Defender Rebeca Bernal Called up to Mexico Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Washington Spirit Midfielder Leicy Santos Called up to Colombia Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Washington Spirit Defender Rebeca Bernal Called up to Mexico Women's National Team
- Washington Spirit Midfielder Leicy Santos Called up to Colombia Women's National Team
- Spirit Prepares for Championship Bout with Rival Gotham FC
- Two Washington Spirit Stars Named to NWSL Best XI Teams
- Washington Spirit Star Tara McKeown Wins NWSL Defender of the Year