Trick Or Drink October 24thâ??â??ï»¿â??â??â??â??

October 4, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release





The 66ers Foundation presents Trick-Or-Drink at J. Riley Distillery! Come out and enjoy a nice cocktail by a local favorite with friends, family, ghosts, and ghouls. Do not miss out on delicious drinks, raffle prizes, and a wicked time!

Ticket purchase gets you in to the the event, and your first drink on us, J. RIley's unique California Mule*! Stick around for a distillery tour promptly at 8pm. 100% of ticket purchases benefits the 66ers foundation and its efforts to support youth in our Inland Empire community. Continue to show your EventBrite confirmation throughout the night for a portion of your drink sales to go back to the Foundation as well.

The 66ers Foundation, powered by the Inland Empire 66ers, is a non-profit created to support children in our commuity and their desire to play organized baseball and softball. The Foundation covers 100% of the costs for kids to play in little leagues around the community, who wouldn't otherwise have the means to.

Your support is greatly appreciated, and we can't wait to enjoy a drink with you!

Steve Pelle'

???????Assistant General Manager

Inland Empire 66ers

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from October 4, 2019

Trick Or Drink October 24thâ??â??ï»¿â??â??â??â?? - Inland Empire 66ers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.