Tribe's Elements Financial Signature Rewards Visa to Benefit Riley Relief Fund

April 14, 2020 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians and Elements Financial today launched an Indians Signature Rewards Visa® Credit Card. For each new qualifying card, the two organizations have partnered to donate $100 to the Riley Children's Foundation Riley Relief Fund, helping Riley families affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Members who meet the qualifications will also receive a cash bonus and many exclusive perks at Victory Field.

"We are delighted that this new Indians-branded rewards Visa® card will benefit the Riley Relief Fund during a time when Riley families need community support more than ever," said Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski. "Indianapolis Indians Charities has sought many opportunities to help the community since its establishment last year, and thanks to our partnership with Elements Financial, we together can make an impact on Riley families."

In addition to the $100 donation to Riley Relief Fund for each new card member, Indians Signature Visa® card members receive the following benefits, plus more:

- $200 cash bonus just by using the card

- $4 discount on the purchase of Indians tickets

- Entered for an exclusive opportunity to throw a first pitch at an Indians game

- Free popcorn and soda at every Indians Wednesday day game

- $10 off any purchase of $50 or more in the Hot Corner Gift Shop at Victory Field

"Two of our strongest community partners are the Indianapolis Indians and Riley Children's Foundation. We're honored to be working with both organizations to support the Riley Relief Fund that provides resources to Riley families with the greatest current needs. This is a wonderful way Elements Financial can support the community through the launch of our new Indians Signature Visa® Credit Card," said Ron Senci, Executive Vice President of Elements Financial.

The Riley Relief Fund provides emergency assistance to Riley families during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also supports Riley program and team member needs, and gives doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals flexibility as they respond to the evolving healthcare crisis.

"Riley has always been a harbor in the storm, helping families through some of the most difficult days of their lives. We are so thankful to our loyal partners at the Indianapolis Indians and Elements Financial, and our entire community, for stepping up to support this urgent cause," said Elizabeth Elkas, president and CEO, Riley Children's Foundation.

The latest 2020 season updates in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found here. Indianapolis Indians single-game tickets, group tickets, season tickets and multi-game plans are available for purchase. Please email the Victory Field Box Office at [emailÂ protected] or contact an Indians sales representative for more information.

