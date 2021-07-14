Triana Can't Muscle 'Tugas Past Marauders in 3-2 Defeat

July 14, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - 1B Michel Triana continued his strong start to the series by picked up two hits, including a two-run homer, but a sacrifice fly by Bradenton in the seventh was the difference, as the Marauders snatched another tightly-contested victory from the Daytona Tortugas, 3-2, in front of 1,300 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Down 2-0 after three-and-a-half frames, SS Ivan Johnson (0-3, R, 2 SO) was plunked with one out in the fourth to start a Daytona (28-34) rally. Following a strikeout, Triana (2-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, SO) drove the first pitch he saw over the fence in right-center for a two-run home run. His second of the year tied the game at two.

The contest remained even until Bradenton (40-21) attacked in the seventh. SS Maikol Escotto (0-2, R, 2 BB, SO) drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on a single to right from CF Hudson Head (1-5, 3 SO). DH Endy Rodríguez (1-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB, SO) then lofted a 1-0 delivery into left field for a sacrifice fly. Escotto crossed without a play to give the Marauders a 3-2 lead.

Daytona's best chance to knot the game up or take the lead came in the bottom of the seventh. The Tortugas loaded the bags courtesy of three walks, but RHP Sergio Umana (2.1 IP, H, 2 SO) entered and escaped the jam by striking out 2B Brandon Leyton (0-4, 2 SO) to end the inning.

Umana stayed on for the eighth and ninth innings and shut the door. The right-hander would yield just a two-out single to Triana in the eighth over the game's final two frames to earn his second save of the season.

Bradenton jumped out to an early advantage for the second-straight night. Rodríguez doubled with one retired in the first and scored on a two-base hit down the right-field line by 3B Dariel López (1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 SO). An inning later, a pair of two-baggers from LF Jack Herman (2-4, R, 2B, SO) and C Eli Wilson (2-3, 2B, RBI, BB, SO) gave the visitor's a 2-0 advantage.

RHP Oliver Mateo (1.2 IP, 4 BB, 4 SO) issued four walks out of the bullpen for the Marauders but did not yield a hit and earned his second victory of the season. Once again, RHP Frainger Aranguren (3.0 IP, 4 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) was solid in relief but was saddled with his sixth defeat.

Making his Jackie Robinson Ballpark debut and his first Low-A Southeast appearance since leaving with an injury on Opening Day against Palm Beach, Tortugas RHP Christian Roa (4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 SO) finished with a flourish. The 2020 second-round pick retired the last eight batters he faced in a no-decision.

RHP Nick Garcia (5.0 IP, H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 6 SO) issued just one hit for Bradenton and struck out six, yet took a no-decision, as well.

The biggest party in Central Florida and Volusia County returns to Jackie Robinson Ballpark with a Bud Light Thirsty Thursday. Starting at just $1, fans will be able to enjoy discounted draft beers and fountain sodas at the concession stand all evening long.

Boynton Beach, Fla. native RHP James Marinan (1-2, 5.63) is expected to take the hill for the Tortugas on Thursday, as they try to halt a brief two-game skid. RHP Domingo González (2-3, 4.71) is projected to get the start in game three for the Marauders. Gates open at 6 p.m. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 6:50 p.m. The first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from July 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.