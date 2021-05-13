Tri-City Suffers Extra Innings Loss

The Tri-City Dust Devils (3-5) fell 6-5 in ten innings on the road Tuesday night to the Everett AquaSox. Livan Soto again delivered at the plate in the loss, hitting his second home run for the Dust Devils in as many nights.

Soto's home run was part of a three-run rally in the top of the seventh inning that allowed Tri-City to tie the game. The tight contest remained even until going to extras. A passed ball brought home Julio De La Cruz in the top of the tenth inning give the Dust Devils their first lead the of the game. The advantage would not last long, with the AquaSox scoring two runs in the bottom of the tenth to secure the walk-off win.

Right-hander Robinson Pina will toe the rubber for Tri-City in the third matchup of the six-game road series on Thursday night. Everett will counter with right-hander Emerson Hancock, the 2020 1st round pick for the Seattle Mariners.

