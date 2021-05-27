Tri-City Outslugged in Series Opener

A combination of errors and walks hindered the Tri-City Dust Devils (5-15) on Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium as the team fell 5-2 to the Hillsboro Hops. The Dust Devils rallied to score a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth thanks to a Brendon Davis home run, but the comeback bid ultimately came up short.

The Hops were able to build their lead in large part off Tri-City's mistakes. The pitching staff surrendered eight walks and the defense committed a season-high four errors in the loss. Davis' home run was one of two hits he had in the game for the Dust Devils, his second straight multi-hit game to start the series against the Hops. Left-hander Hector Yan will toe the rubber for Tri-City in the third matchup of the six-game home series on Thursday night. Hillsboro will counter with right-hander Bryce Jarvis.

