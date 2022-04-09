Tri-City Notches Opening Night Win on the Road

Behind a hot start the Tri-City Dust Devils (1-0) came away with the 5-4 road win over the Hillsboro Hops on Opening Night at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro. The Dust Devils never trailed in the game after striking early and scoring three runs in the top of the first inning.

Steven Rivas had a standout performance at the plate in the win. Rivas produced two of Tri-City's three extra-base hits, hitting two doubles. His last double drove in what became the winning run in the top of the eighth inning. Emilker Guzman was lights out in relift to slam the door shut on the Hops. Guzman earned the save after tossing two scoreless without surrendering a hit.

The two teams will meet again Saturday in the second matchup of the three-game series. Right-hander Jake Smith will start for the Dust Devils, while right-hander Denyi Olivero will counter for Hillsboro. Listen live at dustdevilsbaseball.com or on the MiLB First Pitch App.

Opening Day at Gesa Stadium is set for Tuesday, April 12 when the Dust Devils welcome the Vancouver Canadians to town for a six-game series. The first home game of the season on April 12 will feature a Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Tri-Cities Community Health and a Post-Game Fireworks Show thanks to CO-Energy.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Ticket packages are also available, and start at just $99. And special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

