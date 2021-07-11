Tri-City Dusts Hops 4-3

July 11, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







PASCO, WASH. - Franklin Torres singled home two in the bottom of the eighth inning to erase a 3-2 deficit, and the Tri-City Dust Devils beat the Hillsboro Hops 4-3 on Sunday evening at Gesa Stadium. The eighth-inning rally denied Drey Jameson, an Arizona Diamondbacks' first-round draft choice in 2019, his first professional win.

Tristin English got the Hops off on the right foot in the top of the first. Following a long three-bagger by Jorge Barrosa, English smoked a two-run home run just to the left of straightaway center --- the eighth consecutive game the Hops have hit a home run, two more than the previous franchise record.

Yet, as has happened so often in the series, after scoring, Hillsboro couldn't shut down Tri-City in the bottom of the inning. After Drey Jameson walked Spencer Griffin to start the first, Livan Soto reached base on an error on Hops first baseman Axel Andueza. Adrian Rondon then poked an opposite-field double down the right-field line to bring home two and tie the game.

Hillsboro regained the lead in the top of the second on Eduardo Diaz's solo blast to left, his sixth home run of the year and his fourth at Gesa Stadium.

Jameson worked six innings, allowing just two runs (one earned) on five hits, with one walk and five strikeouts. Justin Lewis came in for the top of the seventh and gave up a single, but then induced a 6-4-3 double play. After a walk and an error, Nick Snyder was summoned from the Hops' 'pen. He fell behind Soto 3-1, but induced him to pop out for the final out of the inning.

Snyder, however, ran into problems in the eighth. Francisco Del Valle singled up the middle, and with one out, Kyle Kasser walked. Mailon Arroyo replaced Snyder, and a wild pitch sent the runners to second and third. Gareth Morgan struck out, but with two out, Torres lined a base hit up the middle to score two.

The Hops were unable to pad their lead after the second, and didn't have a hit after the third. Their only two baserunners against Dust Devils relievers Erick Julio and Kolton Ingram came when Julio hit two batters in the sixth. Each worked two scoreless innings, and Ingram picked up the win while retiring all six hitters he faced.

Hillsboro (24-34) lost four of six in the series to last-place Tri-City (22-37).

Hillsboro comes home on Tuesday to face the Vancouver Canadians. Airtime on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com will be 6:50, with first pitch at 7:05.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from July 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.