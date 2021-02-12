Tri-City Dust Devils Sign 10 Year MLB Affiliation with Los Angeles Angels

The Tri-City Dust Devils organization has officially accepted the Los Angeles Angels invitation to join as their new High-A affiliate. The player development agreement, which begins the 2021 season, will last through the 2030 season.

