TREY VAVAL TAKES FLIGHT with a 129-Yard Return

Published on July 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Trey Vaval can't be stopped as he takes it all the way to the house for an incredible touchdown!







Canadian Football League Stories from July 10, 2026

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