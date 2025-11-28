Trey Vaval CFL 2025 Highlights

Published on November 28, 2025

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Trey Vaval's 2025 season was pure electricity. Every play felt like something special was about to happen. This highlight reel captures the speed, heart, and playmaking that made Vaval the Most Outstanding Special Teams player and Most Outstanding Rookie in the league this year.







